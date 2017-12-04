Metro identifies unrestrained 9-year-old killed in east Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas Metro police identified a nine-year-old boy killed in a crash, that also injured a second child and their mother on Monday. He was identified as Raul Gamboa.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of Broadbent Boulevard and Cherry Street, near Russell Road. Police said a Chrysler van driven by 30-year-old Ashlea Hawk was hit by a Ford F-150 as she made an unsafe U-turn on northbound Cherry Street.

Two boys, Gamboa and a six-year-old, were transported to Sunrise Hospital along with Hawk. The 9-year-old boy was pronounced dead after arrival.

Police said the boys were unrestrained and added that the van was missing rear seats.

"The message has been very clear for many years not only do we wear seat belts in our vehicles when we operate them but most importantly our children are restrained in the car," Sgt. Paul McCullough said.

The driver of the truck, Luciano Garcia, remained at the scene of the crash and fully cooperated with police. Police said he was not suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or marijuana.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help cover Gamboa's funeral expenses.

This marks the 122nd traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction.

