Juvenile killed in east Las Vegas crash

A juvenile was killed in a crash on Dec. 4, 2017. (Ray Arzate/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a crash that killed a juvenile on Monday.

The incident occurred just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of Broadbent Boulevard and Cherry Street, near Russell Road.

Police said the juvenile was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he or she later died.

Roads in the area will be closed for the investigation, police said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.