Juvenile critically injured in east Las Vegas crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Juvenile critically injured in east Las Vegas crash

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a crash that left a juvenile critically injured on Monday. 

The incident occurred just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of Broadbent Boulevard and Cherry Street, near Russell Road. 

Police said the juvenile was taken to Sunrise Hospital for treatment. 

Roads in the area will be closed for the investigation, police said. 

