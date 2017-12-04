Metro's assistant sheriff to leave department - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro's assistant sheriff to leave department

The assistant sheriff for Las Vegas Metro police is leaving the department, according to a police source. 

Assistant Sheriff Todd Fasulo is retiring at the end of the year, the source told FOX5. 

According to Metro's website, Fasulo oversees two divisions, detention services, and professional standards. He also supervises the Internal Affairs Bureau and the Office of Labor Relations. He has held a number of positions within the department including, deputy chief of Detention Services Divisions, Captain of Convention Center Area Command, Sergeant in the K9 Section, and more.

Fasulo has more than 31 years of experience in law enforcement including in the FBI, U.S. Army and LVMPD. 

