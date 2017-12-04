Lucky Dragon celebration signifies rise of Asian tourism in Las Vegas

Millions of people travel to Las Vegas every year, making it one of the largest tourist destinations in the world. However, less than twenty percent of those visitors are from other countries.

Lucky Dragon is the only place in the country that caters specifically to Asian people and people that love Asian culture. It's part of the bigger plan to attract Asian investors and tourists to our city.

One year after Lucky Dragon opened its doors, the Asian themed boutique hotel and casino are doing just what it intended.

“The property itself is built to give everyone the experience not only the Asian people but anybody that likes Asian culture,” Lucky Dragon General Manager Jordan Seager said.

Gen and Mary Lee visit Lucky Dragon all the time.

“For the food, this place is much better than even on the strip and china town,” Mary Lee said.

Authentic Chinese food, games catered towards Asian players, bilingual service employees, symbols of Chinese luck, all aimed to draw more local Asian-Americans and tourists.

“Very friendly, the food's good, that's what we're looking for, I mean if you lose a couple dollars that's okay right we enjoyed it,” Jen Lee said.

In 2015, an estimated 207,000 Chinese people traveled to Las Vegas. That’s thirteen percent of all international visitors. The goal is to bring even more.

“We've expanded menus here on property to go in more to other Asian style foods including Thai, Vietnamese, some Japanese, and Korean dishes as well,” Seager said. “There's nothing like this anywhere. Whether you're in Las Vegas or anywhere else in the country, there's nothing that's catered towards people that enjoy that Asian culture.”

Other properties on the strip are doing similar things to attract Asian tourists. The Bellagio’s display for the Chinese new year attracts thousands of visitors and Caesars properties offer bungalow style rooms to attract Asian families traveling with multiple generations.

