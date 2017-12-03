Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles in west Las Vegas identified

Metro officers at the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian collision in west Las Vegas on Dec. 2, 2017. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5)

Medical examiners have identified a pedestrian killed in a west Las Vegas crash on Saturday evening.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, 25-year-old Elijah Shields died in the crash.

Officers were called to the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Antelope Way just before 7 p.m. with reports of a vehicle accident.

Metro said Shields was hit by multiple vehicles at that location with one of the cars leaving the scene of the crash.

Shields was attempting to cross Charleston outside of a marked crosswalk, according to police. He was transported to the University Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Police said the vehicle that left the scene had luggage on the roof as debris was found where the collision occurred.

A portion of the intersection was closed while authorities conducted their on-scene investigation.

Investigators did not release any further immediate details about the incident.

