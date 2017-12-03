Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles in west Las Vegas

Metro officers at the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian collision in west Las Vegas on Dec. 2, 2017. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5)

Police are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in west Las Vegas Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Antelope Way just before 7 p.m. with reports of a vehicle accident.

Metro said a pedestrian was hit by multiple vehicles at that location with one of the cars leaving the scene of the crash.

The victim was transported to the University Medical Center after the collision but did not survive their injuries according to the police.

A portion of the intersection was closed while authorities conducted their on-scene investigation.

Investigators did not release any further immediate details about the incident.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story when more information is released.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.