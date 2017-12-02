Great Santa Run returns to downtown Las Vegas

It's early December, but not too early to get into the Christmas spirit with the Las Vegas Great Santa Run Saturday morning.

The Santa Run is expected to attract thousands of runners and walkers that will include families, businesses, and tourists to downtown Las Vegas.

This event is an important fundraiser for Opportunity Village, a not-for-profit that serves adults with intellectual disabilities. As the organization said all proceeds directly benefit the programs and services it provides.

Registration for the run will include a full Santa suit, a medal and the opportunity to be a part of the largest gathering of Santa-clad participants in the world, according to event organizers.

The 5K kicks off at 10 a.m. and the 1-mile start time is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Entertainment is also on the schedule to start at 8 a.m. on Fremont Street.

