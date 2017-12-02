Entertainers came together for Vegas Strong benefit concert - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Entertainers came together for Vegas Strong benefit concert

The Vegas Strong Benefit Concert on Dec. 1, 2017. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5) The Vegas Strong Benefit Concert on Dec. 1, 2017. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Two months since the 1 October tragedy, Las Vegas performers came together for a Vegas Strong benefit concert.

Rock bands, comedians, sports stars, and other performers showed their support for Las Vegas as they used their star power to raise money for the victims of 1 October.

The concert was filled with both locals and visitors from all over the world wanting to show their support for our community and the victims.

Superstar bands included Imagine Dragons, The Killers, Boyz II Men, Cirque du Soleil, David Copperfield, and Penn & Teller.

"It just makes me proud to live here and proud to be a member of this community that's done so much for the victims I feel like we've really come together and shown that we are strong," one Las Vegas resident said. 

All the money raised will go to the Las Vegas Victims' Fund. 

