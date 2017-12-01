Metro investigating deadly shooting near Bonanza and Lamb

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a deadly shooting Friday evening.

Officers responded to the incident at 7:49 p.m. in the 4000 block of East Bonanza Road, near Lamb Boulevard.

Police said two men were walking down the street when they got into an argument. One of the men shot the other and ran off.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said the two men knew each other.

The shooter left the scene. Police described him as a Hispanic male wearing all dark clothing and white socks.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

