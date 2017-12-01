Metro: Las Vegas storage facility employee shoots and kills man - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro: Las Vegas storage facility employee shoots and kills man

Metro investigates a homicide on Dec. 1, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5) Metro investigates a homicide on Dec. 1, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)
Officers parked outside of a storage unit on Dec. 1, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5) Officers parked outside of a storage unit on Dec. 1, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said a storage facility employee shot and killed a man he thought was committing a crime on Friday evening. 

Officers responded to the incident at 7:08 p.m. at a storage unit at 7441 West Lake Mead Boulevard, near Buffalo Drive. 

Police said there was an altercation between the employee and man at the facility that resulted in the shooting. The man died from his injury in the shooting. 

The employee thought the man was committing a crime, police said.  The employee was taken into police custody.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

