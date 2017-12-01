Las Vegas storage facility employee arrested after killing man

Officers parked outside of a storage unit on Dec. 1, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said a storage facility employee was arrested after he shot and killed a man he thought was committing a crime on Friday evening.

Officers responded to the incident at 7:08 p.m. at a storage unit at 7441 West Lake Mead Boulevard, near Buffalo Drive.

Citing the investigation, police said the shooting victim was at the storage facility committing a burglary and loading items into a van. During the course of the robbery, the on-site manager, identified as 60-year-old Martin Maycock, fired a handgun at the burglary suspect who was leaving in the van.

The man was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Maycock remained at the scene and was arrested for one count of murder.

