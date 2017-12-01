Las Vegas storage facility employee arrested after killing man - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas storage facility employee arrested after killing man

Martin Maycock (Source: LVMPD)
Metro investigates a homicide on Dec. 1, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5) Metro investigates a homicide on Dec. 1, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)
Officers parked outside of a storage unit on Dec. 1, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5) Officers parked outside of a storage unit on Dec. 1, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said a storage facility employee was arrested after he shot and killed a man he thought was committing a crime on Friday evening. 

Officers responded to the incident at 7:08 p.m. at a storage unit at 7441 West Lake Mead Boulevard, near Buffalo Drive. 

Citing the investigation, police said the shooting victim was at the storage facility committing a burglary and loading items into a van. During the course of the robbery, the on-site manager, identified as 60-year-old Martin Maycock, fired a handgun at the burglary suspect who was leaving in the van. 

The man was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.  

Maycock remained at the scene and was arrested for one count of murder. 

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

