Vegas Golden Knights to launch 'Women's Learn to Play' program

The emblem for the Vegas Golden Knights. (File)

The Vegas Golden Knights announced they are launching a "Women's Learn to Play" program.

Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz said the program is designed for women 18 years and older to learn the basics of on-ice hockey.

The sessions will take place at City National Arena at 7:30 p.m. every Monday from Dec. 4 through Jan. 15. A session will not take place on Dec. 25.

Entry level skating experience is recommended and full hockey equipment is required to participate. The program costs $135.

Anyone interested in participating can sign up online.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.