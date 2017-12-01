Vegas Golden Knights to launch 'Women's Learn to Play' program - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Vegas Golden Knights to launch 'Women's Learn to Play' program

The emblem for the Vegas Golden Knights. (File) The emblem for the Vegas Golden Knights. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Vegas Golden Knights announced they are launching a "Women's Learn to Play" program. 

Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz said the program is designed for women 18 years and older to learn the basics of on-ice hockey. 

The sessions will take place at City National Arena at 7:30 p.m. every Monday from Dec. 4 through Jan. 15. A session will not take place on Dec. 25. 

Entry level skating experience is recommended and full hockey equipment is required to participate. The program costs $135. 

Anyone interested in participating can sign up online

