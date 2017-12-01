2008 financial crisis impacting Christmas trees this year

Gina Perry was wandering around Deerbrooke Christmas Tree farms on Charleston, looking for the perfect tree.

"We like a big tree, our ceilings are very tall," she said. In fact, Perry was looking for a tree that was approximately 12 feet tall, but she might have trouble finding it this year.

"The shortage that's happening now has to do with in 2008 when the financial crisis happened, the farmers quit planting," Steve Phillips, owner of Deerbrooke farms said. "[The farmers] quit planting for three years, so if you do the math that equates to the seven, eight, nine,10 and bigger Christmas trees, now they're very rare right now."

The sting of the economic crash is also affecting the price of trees.

"Yes prices are up," Phillips said.

Deerbrooke Farms said prices and tree height, will work themselves out in two to three years but said business is great, adding it has had little impact on people purchasing trees this year.

Another thing experts are warning about this holiday season is bugs on your tree. A new study by the pest control company Safer Brand said your Christmas Tree is filled with thousands of bugs, as many as 25,000. The bugs present in your trees include beetles, spiders, mites and much more.

"Anything you would find in a forest, mice, birds, what have you live in these trees so yes you should expect that," Phillips said, but added a good shake of your tree could go a long way.

Safer Brand pest control also recommends keeping your tree in your garage a few days (with water), before bringing it inside. You can also spray the leaves with Neem Oil, which will kill any living bugs.

