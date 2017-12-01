Detectives investigate deadly incident within Vegas neighborhood - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Detectives investigate deadly incident within Vegas neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Metro is investigating a situation within a Las Vegas neighborhood where one person has lost their life Friday afternoon.

Officers were called the 1900 block of Allen Lane, just east of Rancho Drive, with reports of a person on the ground who may have been struck by a vehicle just after 1 p.m.

Authorities said once they were at the scene officers realized the victim was possibly shot and were speaking to witnesses in the area for more information. 

Police said the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Stay with FOX5 for further updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.