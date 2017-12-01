Detectives investigate deadly incident within Vegas neighborhood

Metro is investigating a situation within a Las Vegas neighborhood where one person has lost their life Friday afternoon.

Officers were called the 1900 block of Allen Lane, just east of Rancho Drive, with reports of a person on the ground who may have been struck by a vehicle just after 1 p.m.

Authorities said once they were at the scene officers realized the victim was possibly shot and were speaking to witnesses in the area for more information.

Police said the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

