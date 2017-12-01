East Vegas apartment fire sends 2 children to hospital

Firefighters at the scene of an apartment fire in east Las Vegas on Dec. 1, 2017. (Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire)

Firefighters battled a destructive blaze in an east Las Vegas apartment building Friday afternoon.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue units responded to 2612 E. Mesquite Avenue, near Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Boulevard, just after 11:30 a.m. with reports of heavy smoke showing from an apartment.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames once at the scene, but two toddlers were transported to the University Medical Center due to smoke inhalation.

The juveniles are expected to survive and no other injuries were reported in the incident.

Las Vegas fire did not release an immediate cause for the blaze.

