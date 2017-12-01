Henderson man behind bars for possession of child porn

A gavel is shown on a sound block in an undated image. (File)

A 43-year-old man from Southern Nevada will now be behind bars for multiple years after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Brian Fisher, of Henderson, was sentenced to over eight years in prison by U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan.

Fisher was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to having approximately 900 photos and videos of underage porn, according to the Department of Justice.

During an online peer-to-peer child pornography investigation, law enforcement downloaded child pornography files from computers belonging to Fisher, according to the plea agreement.

Law enforcement officers then obtained and executed a search warrant for Fisher’s residence.

Fisher admitted that he viewed, downloaded, and possessed approximately 732 photos and 169 videos of children performing sex acts with men, women, animals, and other juveniles.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. It was also part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

