Henderson PD: Suspicious death prompts homicide investigation

Detectives are investigating a suspicious death in Henderson on Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 700 block of South Racetrack Road, near Boulder Highway and Horizon Drive, at about 7:30 a.m. with reports of a body found at that location.

The Henderson Detective Bureau determined that the death of the person was suspicious in nature and being investigated as a homicide.

HPD did not release any further immediate information about the incident.

This was the 10th homicide investigated by the Henderson Police Department in 2017.

