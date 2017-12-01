Vegas Strong Benefit Concert to honor 1 October victims

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs at the Hollywood Palladium on Wednesday, May 29, 2013 in Los Angeles. (John Shearer/Invision/AP)

A star-studded lineup of entertainers will participate in a Vegas Strong Benefit Concert to help raise funds for 1 October victims.

The special evening of entertainment is scheduled to take place Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip.

Superstar bands such as the Imagine Dragons and The Killers will join other performers on stage that will include Boyz II Men, Cirque du Soleil, David Copperfield, and Penn & Teller for the Vegas Strong event.

A few of the listed entertainer's released statements about honoring the victims and how the tragic shooting on the Strip has affected them:

Imagine Dragons

“Las Vegas is our home, and it’s an incredible, tight-knit community. The world has seen the resilience, unity, and heart of the city this last month,” said Imagine Dragons. “This show is about raising money to help those impacted by the tragedy and about experiencing the healing that comes from gathering to celebrate the bonds we share.”

The Killers

“For us, Las Vegas is a vital part of who we are as a band and who we are as human beings. We are humbled to be from a place where people rise in the face of tragedy to do what’s right. Please join us as we do what we do best in honor of those who lost their lives and celebrate the heart and humanity that keeps us united,” said Ronnie, Mark, Dave, and Brandon.

Boyz II Men

“Las Vegas has embraced us since the moment we arrived. We are honored to be part of this event, and play a role in the healing process for the community and all those impacted by this tragedy," Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men said.

Cirque du Soleil

“We look forward to standing together with this amazing city to pay tribute to all those affected by the October 1st tragedy and show the strength and resilience of this community," Jerry Nadal, Cirque du Soleil’s Senior Vice President of the Resident Show Division said.

David Copperfield

“What happened last month was such a tragedy, but people came together immediately to support each other and help ease the pain. I’m honored to be part of this benefit as we continue to show the love and strength of the Vegas community," David Copperfield said.

Penn & Teller

“Teller and I are humbled to be asked to pay tribute and to help those affected and those who aided in last month’s tragedy. Mr. Rogers once said we should ‘look for the helpers,’ during difficult times. We are proud to join our fellow Las Vegas entertainers in giving a little help to the real helpers and heroes in our incredible community,” Penn Jillette of Penn & Teller said.

Tickets for the event are on sale here.

Stay with FOX5 for continued updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.