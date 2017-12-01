Dreamers demand Dream Act during Las Vegas march

The fates of young immigrants in the U.S. are at risk. Earlier this year, President Trump announced he would repeal the Obama-era DACA program.

DACA, which stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, protected immigrants who have lived illegally in the U.S. since they were children. The program is set to expire in March unless Congress passes a law protecting dreamers.

Thursday night about 100 dreamers and their allies met at Desert Pines High School and marched down the streets of East Las Vegas demanding lawmakers take action.

"We don't have time to waste, we don't have time for nice speeches or tweets, we only have time for action"," said Leo Murietta.

Murietta works for Make the Road Nevada, the organization that planned Thursday's march. Murietta comes from a mixed status family, he said to him, DACA is personal.

Jose Magana was also one of the many who took to the streets. The 29-year-old optician was brought to the U.S. at just 2-months-old. He said because of DACA he was able to get two degrees and his current job.

"One of the things that scared me the most is if DACA gets rescinded how am I gonna take care of my family, how am I gonna take care of my parents, how am I gonna give my nieces and nephews the life I never had," Magana said.

If Congress doesn't pass legislation protecting dreamers, like the Dream Act, more than 800,000 people who are currently permitted to work and study in the U.S. could be at risk for deportation.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.