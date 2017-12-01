CCSD school board approves more cuts, saves special education and transportation positions

The Clark County school board approved another round of budget cuts during a meeting on Nov. 30, 2017. (CCSD)

The Clark County School Board approved another round of budget cuts at its meeting on Thursday.

Already this year CCSD has trimmed about $40 million dollars from its budget, but the school board district still needed to come up with nearly $22.5 million to balance it.

The meeting was filled with concerned parents, CCSD staff, and community members.

The district had proposed reassigning special education instructional facilitators to teaching positions, which many voiced concerns over.

"We do it because we're passionate about it and we want to help these students achieve to the best of their ability and without our position, I just think too many things are going to go undone or they'll be done incorrectly," said Special Education Instructional Facilitator, Nancy Kane.

The school board voted quickly in the meeting to save the special education positions. They also voted to not make any cuts to transportation jobs.

The board did approve eliminating a school associate superintendent.

In order to prevent any more job cuts, trustees also approved lowering the district's ending fund balance.

The school district must present a balanced budget to the state by January 1. The school board is scheduled to approve that final budget at their meeting on December 14.

