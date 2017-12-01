Legal Aid Center creates financial kit for victims of 1 October - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Legal Aid Center creates financial kit for victims of 1 October

Debris litters a festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on Oct. 3, 2017. (John Locher/AP) Debris litters a festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on Oct. 3, 2017. (John Locher/AP)
The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada created a toolkit for families and victims who will eventually receive compensation stemming from 1 October. 

The Vegas Strong Investment and Financial Planning Toolkit will have information on tips to avoid financial fraud, how to choose an investment professional and more. Some of the information in the toolkit is from FINRA Investor Education Foundation. 

“Based upon what we’ve learned from victims’ experiences following the Boston Marathon bombing, Pulse nightclub shooting, and others, we expect to see a new crop of legal and financial issues arise once victim’s funds are issued," said Barbara Buckley, of the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada. She said they want to offer free sound financial advice from a reputable source to help protect people from fraudulent schemes. 

The center will also continue to offer free legal assistance to victims and survivors who have civil legal issues as a result of the tragedy.  The center does not accept clients who want to pursue personal injury, wrongful death, or negligence type claims. 

For more information or to request an appointment at the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, call 702-386-1598, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, send an email to legalaidservices@lacsn.org, or visit the center online

