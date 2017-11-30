Raiders organization to take part in 'My Cause, My Cleats' campaign

Custom cleats to be worn by the Raiders that reflect their commitment to charitable causes. (Source: Raiders)

The Raiders will have custom cleats on when they take on the New York Giants on Sunday.

It is part of the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign, which gives players a chance to share the causes that are important to them.

According to the NFL, about 1,000 players are planning to showcase their causes through their cleats during Week 13 games.

The Raiders are stepping it up this year by involving the entire organization. Owner Mark Davis will join more than 30 players, as well as alumni, Raiders front office staff, Raiderettes, gameday and stadium staff to support charitable causes by wearing personalized footwear.

Davis will wear purple shoes to bring attention to domestic violence awareness. Players such as quarterback Derek Carr, whose son, Dallas, was born with intestinal malrotation, will wear cleats that raise awareness to support hospitals. Defensive end Khalil Mack will promote awareness of lupus with his cleats while long snapper Jon Condo and tight end Lee Smith will bring attention to Pediatric Cancer. Linebacker Bruce Irvin and guard Kelechi Osemele will bring focus to mental health. Other organizations players are bringing awareness to include but are not limited to Alzheimer's, heart disease, diabetes, and inner-city youth development.

Longtime Raiders Equipment Manager Bob Romanski customized the player's cleats.

