NDOT broke ground on I-15 and Starr Avenue interchange

Officials broke ground on the I-15 and Starr Avenue interchange on Nov. 30, 2017. (Source: NDOT)

The Nevada Department of Transportation broke ground on the Interstate 15 and Starr Avenue interchange on Thursday.

The $33.7 million interchange will travel beneath Interstate 15 to reduce ambient traffic noise for surrounding neighbors, NDOT said.

Henderson Mayor Debra March said it will also alleviate traffic along local streets as well as the southern Interstate 15 corridor.

The project will complete traffic of Starr Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard to the east and Dean Martin Drive to the west while building an Interstate bridge over Starr Avenue. Improvements will also be made to sidewalks, crosswalks, bicycle lanes, lighting and traffic signals. Crews will also add new exits and entrances to and from the freeway.

Starr Avenue will be six lanes. The interchange will be located one mile south of Cactus Avenue and one and a half miles north of St. Rose Parkway.

The Starr Avenue interchange is part of a $1.3 billion Interstate 15 south corridor project that began in 2007.

