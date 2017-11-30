NASCAR red carpet arrivals in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

NASCAR red carpet arrivals in Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Stars of NASCAR arrived on the red carpet on Nov. 30, 2017. (Las Vegas News Bureau) Stars of NASCAR arrived on the red carpet on Nov. 30, 2017. (Las Vegas News Bureau)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Stars of NASCAR appeared on the red carpet for the award show celebrating the top finishers of the recently conducted 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR cup series on Nov. 30, 2017. 

On a mobile device? Click/tap here to view the pictures. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.