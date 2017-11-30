Man arrested after leaving mother inside burning North Las Vegas home

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for attempted murder after setting a home on fire while his mother was inside, according to North Las Vegas police.

Police and firefighters responded to the home in the 3100 block of Sunrise Cove Avenue, near Ann Road and Simmons street for a house fire at 4 p.m. on Monday. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze and rescue a 66-year-old woman inside. She was not taken to a hospital.

Citing the preliminary investigation, the suspect, Timothy Colton, got into an argument with his mother moments before setting the door on fire and leaving her inside.

Colton was later found in the 3100 block of West Ann Road, where he was taken into custody.

He was booked into the Las Vegas City Jail for attempted murder, first-degree arson, and burglary.

