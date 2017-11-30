City of Henderson to use Marijuana licensing fees for city schools

If you want to own a marijuana dispensary in Clark County, you'll be paying a licensing fee. That licensing fee breaks down to 3 percent of your total revenue, and it's collected by the government every six months. Now the city of Henderson has decided to use that licensing fees for schools.

The Henderson City Council unanimously approved a measure which would take one-third of those licensing fees and put the money into the 39 schools within Henderson city limits. The money would be set up like a grant, so it would not impact hiring of staff, but could be used for things like technology.

The money from those licensing fees is estimated to be as much as $1.1 million dollars for 2018, so one-third of that would be more than $300,000 split up between the schools.

Michael McAuliff, a marijuana advocate from WeCan702, said Henderson's plan will greatly impact Henderson students and the amount of money brought in will only increase.

"I did the math and for the next five years these licensing fees will bring in more than $4.8 million dollars," he said. "That will break down to more than $120,000 per school."

The city set up an advisory board to begin working on implementing this new plan, and they hope to have the money be given out to schools by the end of this school year.

