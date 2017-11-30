Police: Over 150 Pomeranian dogs rescued from moving truck in Nevada

Metro police said officials found over 150 Pomeranian dogs abandoned in U-Haul truck in Sandy Valley Wednesday evening.

Investigators believe a California breeder left 164 dogs without food or water in the truck, located in the 3000 block of Tonto Street in Sandy Valley, Nevada.

Clark County Animal Control officials took the dogs to The Animal Foundation Las Vegas for a 72-hour legal regulation hold during the investigation.

"When you think of 160 dogs all coming in that had been in a Uhaul, you're not really gonna be the most optimistic. Fortunately when I got here doing just a quick overlook of our new heard of dogs, none of them had to be euthanized for health reasons," Veterinarian Mark Primiano.

A suspect has been identified, according to Metro Police. Officers were collaborating with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office to locate the suspect Thursday.

No further details were released. Stay with FOX5 for updates on this developing story.

