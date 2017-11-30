PT's Gold adds new location in southwest Las Vegas

PT's continues its expansion in Southern Nevada with an announcement of its newest location in southwest Las Vegas.

The fifth PT's Gold tavern to open in the west part of town is located at 8275 Fort Apache Road, near Wigwam Avenue.

This opening marked the company's 56th location within the Valley, along with two traditional taverns in Reno.

“Our development strategy has always centered on bringing the best tavern experience in each of the growing areas of the Las Vegas Valley," said Blake L. Sartini II, senior vice president of distributed gaming for Golden Entertainment.

PT's has been a popular destination for Las Vegas patrons and this location will feature 15 bar top video gaming machines, table seating for 105 customers and 22 HD TVs.

The menu at PT's Gold will include a wide selection of appetizers, pizzas, salads, sandwiches, and entrees. Happy hour will also be available daily from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Golden Entertainment said the company plans to open one more tavern in Southern Nevada in 2017 and up to six additional taverns in 2018.

“Our company is bullish on the vibrant Las Vegas economy and we see continued opportunities for expansion and growth,” said Sartini.

