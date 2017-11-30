Burglars caught on camera stealing from juice bar on Thanksgiving

A group of burglars was caught on camera breaking into a Henderson juice bar on Thanksgiving morning.
It happened inside ‘The Juice Standard’ on St. Rose Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway early Thanksgiving morning.
Now the store's owner is asking for help from the community to catch the crooks.
"[A] very gross feeling because it was Thanksgiving morning. It's not something you want to wake up to,” said co-owner Marcella Williams.
The burglars caught on surveillance video are seen smashing open a safe with a sledgehammer.
"There’s a guy with a sledgehammer and there’s a person with a flashlight. They cannot find the safe at first. They're searching for it so the police definitely don't think it was an inside job,” Williams said.
Once the crooks found the safe, they struck it with the sledgehammer over and over until they broke it open. They grabbed the money inside and ran out of the store.
"This is the first time we've felt violated like this," Williams said.
Williams said they only got away with a small amount of cash and she's thankful that none of her employees were hurt.
But she added that a handful of other nearby businesses have also been hit.
“It's at least four or five businesses just in the last few days hit in a very similar manner so we need to catch them before they try to do it again," Williams said.
As Williams works to tighten security at her store, she hopes that the videos will help police catch these bad guys.
"Someone saw something. They might not think it's a big deal but it could be a very important tip and we were very fortunate but the next business may not be. Maybe someone will be there and be injured. We really want to prevent the next robbery," Williams added.
If you have any information that could help in this case, call Henderson police at 702-267-5000.
Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.
