Attorney speaks on waves of people coming out with sexual misconduct allegations

More people are finding the courage to come forward, after suffering sexual harassment or abuse.

FOX5 talked to an attorney who works at the Bloom Firm, which specializes in sexual misconduct suits. They've helped women who had claims against Bill Cosby and Bill O'Reilly. They tell FOX5 the wave of women and men coming forward could be a sign of a systematic change to come.

“This reckoning that so many organizations have been going through is important, it's long overdue and it must result in workplaces where all women - all people - feel safe and respected,” Savannah Guthrie of NBC News announced to the public.

Matt Lauer joined the growing list of men accused of sexual misconduct Wednesday and attorney Anna Levine-Gronningsater says high profile people being punished for their actions is exactly what’s helping the movement.

“People now know what sexual harassment and sexual assault look like and that it's unacceptable and that it won't be tolerated, and I think what we're seeing is victims coming forward who maybe didn't even know they were victims who are saying ‘I thought this is just part of what it meant to be a woman in the workplace,’” Levine-Gronningsater said.

She says in just the past two months, she's seen a major change.

“Instead of saying ‘I'm ashamed, I might have done something wrong, something happened and I don't know how to deal with it,’ they're saying, ‘someone did something bad to me.’ The accountability is now falling where is should be, which is on the perpetrators,” Levine-Gronningsater said.

In the past few weeks, respected celebrities, journalists, politicians, and comedians have all been accused of sexual misconduct. Many of them have admitted to and apologized for their actions.

“You see celebrities and politicians and powerful people who were previously untouchable, who are losing their jobs, who are apologizing, who are saying that they are humbled and that they are listening and that makes a difference on the other side as well,” Levine-Gronningsater said.

She says the fact that people are actually being punished for their behavior, and that in many cases the victims aren't being called liars, has made all the difference.

“At first it was Hollywood and now you see it in Washington D.C., I think it'll keep developing industry by industry, and I think not just every workplace but every city, every state, every industry, and I think it's very powerful,” Levine-Gronningsater said, “What I hope is that this results in some systemic changes industry-wide but also in the culture.”

Levine-Gronningsater says they’ve had a huge uptick in the number of men that are coming forward as victims. She attributes the male celebrities that have come forward as part of the reason.

