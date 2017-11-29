UNLV: NLV police were training outside of Black Lives Matter event

North Las Vegas police said officers were conducting a training exercise when they were captured on-camera outside of an event sponsored by Black Lives Matter and other organizations at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

At the end of the “I Imagine” poetry event outside of the student union sponsored by the UNLV Center for Social Justice, Black Lives Matter UNLV, and Students Organizing Diversity Activities, seven police officers on motorcycles drove around the pedestrian-only area on campus.

According to a letter from university president Len Jessup, the officers entered the campus without notifying campus police or university leaders.

“Understandably, this activity caused concern among students, faculty, and staff. UNLV Police and campus leadership,” the letter stated.

A Facebook post by Black Lives Matter UNLV, claimed: “the police officers swarmed like sharks in the parking lot behind the SU courtyard.” Adding, “They didn’t say anything to us, we didn’t say anything to them.” As they stared at each other.

"It was almost like a stare off," president and co-founder of the campus Black Lives Matter organization, Ashley Hamilton said. "I felt kind of scared because you don't really know whats going on so a lot of confusion and not understanding why they were there."

Jessup said UNLV police and campus leaders reached out to the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department and “we have been informed that the North Las Vegas Police Department was conducting an unrelated training exercise in the vicinity of UNLV.” He said they expressed their deep concerns about the timing and nature of the incident.

"Anytime we bring on new officers into our unit, they have to go to rigorous training that involves several weeks until they become full fledge motorcycle officers," said Aaron Patty, NLVPD public information officer.

Jessup said they have asked for an explanation and apology from the police department.

