Driver wanted after critically injuring girl in Henderson hit-an - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Driver wanted after critically injuring girl in Henderson hit-and-run

Posted: Updated:
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

Henderson police said they are looking for a driver that struck an 8-year-old girl and left the scene of the crash. 

Police said at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the girl was walking across East Warm Springs Road and Driftwood Court when she was struck by a silver Dodge Charger heading East Warm Springs Road. 

The driver of the Dodge left the scene and did not stop to help the girl or call 911. 

The girl was taken to University Medical Center where she remains in critical condition. 

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.