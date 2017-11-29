Driver wanted after critically injuring girl in Henderson hit-and-run

Henderson police said they are looking for a driver that struck an 8-year-old girl and left the scene of the crash.

Police said at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the girl was walking across East Warm Springs Road and Driftwood Court when she was struck by a silver Dodge Charger heading East Warm Springs Road.

The driver of the Dodge left the scene and did not stop to help the girl or call 911.

The girl was taken to University Medical Center where she remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.