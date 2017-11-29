Cliven Bundy refuses to be released from jail despite judge's change of heart

A federal judge in Las Vegas has granted the release of Cliven Bundy, his two sons, and a co-defendant.

FOX5 was the first media outlet to break the story on Wednesday morning following a sealed hearing in which the judge discussed pre-trial release with the U.S. Attorney's Office, the defendants, and their attorneys.

Prosecutors appeared visibly upset when the judge publicly made the announcement late Wednesday afternoon. Judge Gloria Navarro dismissed the jury before announcing her decision but would not discuss what took place during the sealed hearing or why she changed her mind on a decision made in the days leading up to the trial.

Cliven Bundy declined the offer to be released from jail. Bret Whipple, his attorney, said Cliven Bundy will remain at the Henderson Detention Center because of his strong principles.

Whipple indicated that he wished his client would accept release from jail and show up to court wearing something other than a red jail jumpsuit.

"Personally I'm disappointed that my client is not out of custody. I think tactically it only looks positive for the jurors to see these individuals who were in custody last week now being out of custody," Whipple said. "At the same time, I respect his principles and the decisions that he made, and I'll adhere to them. I work for Mr. Cliven Bundy. He's my boss, and I do what I'm told."

Judge Navarro initially denied the pre-trial release of Cliven Bundy, Ammon Bundy, and Ryan Payne weeks ago. At that point, Cliven Bundy's eldest daughter stood up in the middle of the courtroom and started screaming.

"Gloria Navarro, you are an evil, cold-hearted woman!" she yelled earlier this month. "You are a liar! I love you, dad!”

Staff escorted her out of the courtroom.

"Don’t touch me. I’ll sue your ass if you touch me,” she continued to yell.

Wednesday's sealed hearing was held following the testimony of BLM Special Agent Robert Shilakis.

Ryan Bundy, who had already been granted pre-trial release prior to the trial's beginning, has been representing himself in court. He said "mounting evidence" against the government led to the judge's change of heart.

Larry Clayman, another attorney who has worked with Cliven Bundy in the past, said he believes Judge Navarro was forced to allow every defendant to be released based on BLM testimony in which agents revealed they lied about tactics they used to surveil the Bundy family at their ranch.

Attorney Daniel Hill told FOX5 that Ammon Bundy will be released from the federal courthouse on Thursday morning. Ryan Payne is expected to be released following the results of examinations and ongoing court battles in Oregon.

Cliven, his two sons, and Ryan Payne remain on trial for a 2014 armed standoff against government agents. Prosecutors alleged they led a self-styled militia to stop federal agents from enforcing court orders to remove Bundy's cattle from public land.

The trial will continue on December 11th and is expected to last for months.

