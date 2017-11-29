Applications being accepted for Helldorado Parade

A group on horseback parades down the route of the Helldorado Parade. (City of Las Vegas)

Here is your chance to be a part of the 2018 Las Vegas Helldorado parade. Applications are now being accepted to be a part of the event.

The parade will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 12 in downtown Las Vegas on Fourth Street and head north on Fourth Street from Gass to Stewart Avenues. It is expected to last about two hours.

There is no fee to enter the parade.

High school marching bands will receive $1,000 just for participating. Plus, high school groups that build and enter a float themed on western heritage or the birthday of Las Vegas will get $1,500 for participating. The Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial is offering a $500 prize to the best high school marching band performance. A panel of judges will decide on the winner.

Judges will also award honors for best entry, most creative, best theme, best float, best equestrian entry, best car club or motorized vehicle, and best walking group.

All community members are also welcome to submit entries to the parade at no charge.

Applications can be submitted until April 19, 2018. For more information on the parade call, 702-229-6672.

