Vegas gunman owned unit at Reno shooting site

Drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, on the Las Vegas Strip following a deadly shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Las Vegas gunman who killed 58 people in October had previously owned a unit at the Reno high-rise condominium which was the site of an active shooter Tuesday.

Stephen Paddock owned a unit at the Montage but records show he sold the property in December 2016.

Police in Reno said Tuesday's gunman, who is now dead, fired shots from the eighth-floor onto the street below. Police say there were no reports of injuries.

On Oct. 1, Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino onto an outdoor concert below.

