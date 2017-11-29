Police kill gunman with hostage in Reno condo - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police kill gunman with hostage in Reno condo

RENO, NV (AP) -

An officer-involved shooting is under way in Reno after police shot and killed a gunman who took a hostage and opened fire on the streets below from the eighth floor of a downtown condominium.

Sparks police officer Ken Gallop said Wednesday the gunman was killed after Reno police and a county SWAT team converged on his room in the high-rise a block off the main casino strip shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

He says another woman suffered a superficial wound to her hand but the hostage is safe. No other injuries have been reported.

Police shut down several streets and evacuated the surrounding area when the gunman opened fire from the luxury apartment building.

Gallop says it appears he acted alone. He says an investigation is under way in compliance with the regional officer-involved shooting protocol.

