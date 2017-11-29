Officials: 23-year-old killed in downtown Vegas homicide

Metro at scene of shooting on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas on Nov. 29, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Las Vegas police continue to investigate a deadly shooting in the heart of downtown from early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Fremont Street, near the Four Queens hotel and casino, at about 2:20 a.m. with reports of a shooting.

Police said the victim and suspect were seen arguing in the middle of Fremont Street. During the argument, the suspect took out a gun and shot the victim in the chest.

The gunman left the scene and remains on the loose, police said.

The victim was later identified as 23-year-old Ryan Flowers, of Pittsburg, Calif. He was taken to the University Medical Center after the shooting but was pronounced deceased, according to police.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

