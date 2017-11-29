Homicide investigation underway in downtown Las Vegas

Metro at scene of shooting on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas on Nov. 29, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting in the heart of downtown early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Fremont Street, near Casino Center Boulevard, at about 2:20 a.m. with reports of a shooting.

Metro said shots were fired at that location with a man shot and killed in the incident.

The gunman remains on the loose, according to homicide detectives, with the shooting victim pronounced deceased at a Vegas area hospital.

Authorities said the situation remains under investigation near the Four Queens hotel-casino.

No further immediate information was given from the scene by Metro.

