Copy-Las Vegas police looking for armed suspect who fled casino

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police in Las Vegas say they are looking for an armed suspect who fled from the Bellagio casino-resort after he demanded money from a cashier area.

Police say the man wore a mask when he approached the poker cage around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Las Vegas police officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez says per policy the department does not release whether the suspect took off with or without money.

Authorities say the man fled the scene in a silver Chevrolet Cruze with Nevada license plates.

Ocampo-Gomez says detectives are going through surveillance video to try to locate the suspect.

MGM Resorts International owns the Bellagio casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip. The company in a statement says it is cooperating with authorities.

