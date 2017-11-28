Nevada Board of Education discusses gender identity and transgender policy

CCSD said there is a growing number of students in the Las Vegas Valley who identify as transgender. Now state officials are trying to put together a gender identity policy for students.

This year, state lawmakers passed a bill requiring the Nevada Board of Education to make a policy protecting transgender students.

Today the board discussed that policy and heard from dozens of emotional parents and teachers on both sides of the issue.

"We know that this can be a really emotional issue," Kirsten Searer of the Clark County School District said.

Those parents spoke their mind for more than two hours during Tuesday’s meeting.

People opposing the plan say it's up to parents to decide when to teach kids about gender identities.

Supporters of the policy say schools need a plan in place to support transgender and transitioning students.

The board decided to hold off on making a decision partly because members hope to work with the Clark County School District.

CCSD is currently deciding whether to create a policy of its own.

"We've been hearing from a lot of our principals that they need a little help and guidance to deal with these issues, right now we work with all gender diverse students one on one. However, we've seen more and more students saying they need help and that's why principals say they need more formal guidance,” Searer said.

The meeting was also a chance for state board members to clear up confusion about the proposal.

Members said the plan would not add gender identity to classroom curriculum. It wouldn't force schools to create all gender-neutral bathrooms and issues would be addressed on an individual level -- not a district-wide one.

CCSD will be holding a public input meeting at Durango high school on Friday at 9:30 am. It will be the first of five public input meetings.

