Police: Masked gunman robs Bellagio, remains on run

Police released two surveillance stills of the gunman who robbed a Bellagio resort and casino poker cage Nov. 28, 2017 (LVMPD / FOX5).

Las Vegas Metro police continue to investigate an armed robbery at the Bellagio resort and casino from Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a masked gunman walked up to a poker cage and demanded money from an employee around 3:47 p.m. The cage employee complied and handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described by police as a white man who fled in a 2011 silver Chevrolet Cruze with Nevada plates 37D147.

Police have since recovered the vehicle, according to a release.

A release said the robber is 30 to 40 years old, about 5'7"-5'9" in height, and weighs 160 to 170 pounds. He wore a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, blue t-shirt, blue jeans, a black beanie cap, black-rimmed glasses, a blonde wig and a white face cover. The suspect was armed with a black handgun.

Actor James Woods happened to be in the Bellagio when the robbery occurred and described what happened on Twitter (pictured below).

So we are playing poker at the @BellagioPoker and a guy walks up with a gun and robs the cage thirty feet from us ten minutes ago. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 29, 2017

.@Bellagio staff were fantastic. They surrendered the money quietly, so no customers would get hurt. Nobody even realized it was happening. Excellent staff, cool under pressure. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 29, 2017

Anyone with information leading to the suspect's arrest is urged to call 9-1-1 or the Las Vegas Metro Police Department at 702-828-3591.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.