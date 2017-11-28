Police: Masked gunman robs Bellagio Casino poker cage - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police: Masked gunman robs Bellagio Casino poker cage

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Police released two surveillance stills of the gunman who robbed a Bellagio resort and casino poker cage Nov. 28, 2017 (LVMPD / FOX5). Police released two surveillance stills of the gunman who robbed a Bellagio resort and casino poker cage Nov. 28, 2017 (LVMPD / FOX5).
Las Vegas Metro police investigated an armed robbery at the Bellagio resort and casino Tuesday afternoon. 

Police said a masked gunman walked up to a poker cage and demanded money from an employee around 3:47 p.m. The cage employee complied and handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash. 

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described by police as a white man who fled in a 2011 silver Chevrolet Cruze with Nevada plates 37D147. 

Police have since recovered the vehicle, according to a release. 

A release said the robber is 30 to 40 years old, about 5'7"-5'9" in height, and weighs 160 to 170 pounds. He wore a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, blue t-shirt, blue jeans, a black beanie cap, black-rimmed glasses, a blonde wig and a white face cover. The suspect was armed with a black handgun. 

Actor James Woods happened to be in the Bellagio when the robbery occurred and described what happened on Twitter (pictured below). 

Anyone with information leading to the suspect's arrest is urged to call 9-1-1 or the Las Vegas Metro Police Department at 702-828-3591. 

