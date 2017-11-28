CCSD school bus carrying 59 kids involved in hit and run crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

CCSD school bus carrying 59 kids involved in hit and run crash

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Metro police are investigating a hit and run crash that involved a Clark County School District bus with 59 children on board Tuesday afternoon. 

A CCSD official reported the crash to police at 3:56 p.m. Police said a vehicle struck the bus near Owens Avenue and Walnut Road before fleeing westbound on Owens. 

No injuries were reported, according to police. Officers continue to investigate the incident. 

