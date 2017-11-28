CCSD school bus carrying 59 kids involved in hit and run crash

Metro police are investigating a hit and run crash that involved a Clark County School District bus with 59 children on board Tuesday afternoon.

A CCSD official reported the crash to police at 3:56 p.m. Police said a vehicle struck the bus near Owens Avenue and Walnut Road before fleeing westbound on Owens.

No injuries were reported, according to police. Officers continue to investigate the incident.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.