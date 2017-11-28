Report: Drug deal lead to deadly shooting outside Las Vegas 7-Eleven

A deadly shooting outside of a Las Vegas 7-Eleven occurred during a drug deal, according to an arrest report.

The report for Dominique Williams showed he met with James Powell at the parking lot of a 7-Eleven near Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue for a drug deal.

Williams initially told police he went to exchange money and marijuana for Powell’s pain pills. He said after the transaction he noticed the pills were fake and confronted Powell. That’s when he claimed Powell started shooting and he shot back in self-defense before driving away. He admitted to throwing his gun out of the window. Adding, he did it because he was "scared."

Detectives interviewed Williams again after discovering inconsistencies with his story and the evidence.

During the second interview, Williams said the pair met for a drug deal in the parking lot and Powell handed him the pills. Williams said he intended on buying 10 pills but noticed there were about 40 pills, so he showed Powell his gun and said he was keeping the pills. Powell responded by shooting at Williams and the shootout between the pair ensued.

Police found Powell with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Williams left the scene, tossed his gun out of the car window near Sunset Park, and drove to a Sinclair gas station near Pecos Road and Sunset Road. He was also taken to Sunrise Hospital for treatment.

Williams told police he would not have robbed Powell if he knew he was armed. He was charged with open murder and robbery.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Jan. 16, 2018.

