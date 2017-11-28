Nevada Attorney General's office gives $600K for law enforcement overtime

The office of Attorney General Adam Laxalt said it is proud to support the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for their investigative efforts for 1 October after providing thousands of dollars to offset overtime costs following the shooting.

Laxalt's office provided $600,000 of non-taxpayer settlement funds to the department for costs accrued by law enforcement.

The funding was from a deceptive trade settlement obtained by the Office of the Nevada Attorney General's Bureau of Consumer Protection in July 2017 and processed at the direction of Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Laxalt said it is "important to support those who worked around the clock in the immediate aftermath of this tragedy."

In October, the federal government announced $1 million of additional resources would be directed toward the Nevada Department of Emergency Management to assist with overtime costs. The funding from Laxalt's office will be used to offset the costs not covered under federal funding guidelines or that exceeded the federal amount.

