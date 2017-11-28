Fire causes $150K worth of damage to Las Vegas home

A fire caused $150,000 worth of damage to a Las Vegas home early Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the incident on 617 Leonard Avenue, near F Street and Owens Avenue at 1:19 a.m.

Arriving crews said they found a one-story home that was heavily involved in fire. The department said the home was vacant and many of the interior walls and ceiling were missing which allowed the fire to spread quickly.

It took crews about 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control. The fire was confined to one home. sustained extensive damage.

No injuries were reported.

A person on the scene told fire investigators he was a relative of the owner and kept watch of the home. The house was unsecured and could have been used by squatters.

The cause remains under investigation.

