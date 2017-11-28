Route 91 attendees urged to apply for assistance

Drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, on the Las Vegas Strip following a deadly shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Anyone who was at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on Oct. 1 is urged to submit an application for assistance from the Nevada State Crime Victim Compensation Program.

The people that were at the festival during the shooting regardless of their home state or country of origin may be eligible for assistance through the program.

Funds may be available through the program to reimburse victims of the shooting for out-of-pocket expenses such as medical bills, funeral expenses, and mental health counseling not covered by insurance. Survivors of victims who died are also eligible to apply.

"You may incur expenses such as counseling in the future and as long as you have submitted an application with us by Oct. 1, 2018, you will be eligible to apply for reimbursement," Rebecca Salazar, of the Nevada Victims of Crime Program said.

Staff from the program are available at the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center to help those affected by 1 October apply for assistance and to help answer questions.

Additional information on the Nevada Victims of Crime Program is available online. Residents of California may be eligible for additional benefits under the California Victims of Crime Program.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.