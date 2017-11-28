Nevada Department of Wildlife discusses state trapping laws

A trap is held up by a hiker whose dog was injured on the trail (FOX5).

After a dog got caught in a trap near a popular hiking area, many people expressed concerns and questions about trapping in Nevada.

"Their dog went over into a bush and then ended up stepping right into the trap and it closed on him," witness Brandon Kennedy said.

That’s how Kennedy remembers his hike on Friday when a trap caught a dog that was hiking near a trail in little Red Rock, an area just north of red rock canyon.

“That trap was not in the right area where it should have been," Kennedy added.

We aired Kennedy's story Sunday night and reaction on the FOX5 Facebook page was quick. One person commented, "I don't care what you think is worth trapping in that area,” and another said, "I cannot believe these traps are legal."

"Trapping is definitely not new in Nevada,” said Doug Nielsen, a spokesperson with the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

Nielsen said the practice has been around for a long time.

“Trapping is part of Nevada’s outdoor heritage. It’s been part of Nevada since before we were a state. Today we have between 1,500 and 2,000 people in the state that are engaged in trapping on any given year," Nielsen said.

There are regulations those people have to follow and there are certain places trapping isn’t allowed.

"In the spring mountain range, especially up around Lee Canyon, Kyle Canyon, where human activity is extremely high, portions of the red rock national conservation area are closed," Nielsen said.

He says trappers typically avoid high traffic areas anyway.

“Human activity is something that isn't beneficial to the trapper so we encourage people to keep that philosophy and move away from where human activity is high,” Nielsen said.

Still -- trapping is open on most public lands so Nielsen said people and pets enjoying the outdoors need to be careful.

“If you are somebody who likes to hike or walk your dog, you need to be aware. Just like you are in the summertime with evidence of rattlesnakes. You want to keep track also with traps," Nielsen said.

