Metro: Four suspects sought in east valley department store robbery

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Police released this surveillance still showing two of the four suspects wanted for a department store robbery from Nov. 26, 2017 (LVMPD / FOX5). Police released this surveillance still showing two of the four suspects wanted for a department store robbery from Nov. 26, 2017 (LVMPD / FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said four suspects are sought in connection with an east side department store robbery from Nov. 26.

A release from the LVMPD Robbery section said four men entered a department store on Sunday at the 1300 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near Charleston Boulevard. The suspects stole high-end merchandise from the store. 

As they walked out of the business, a suspect noticed he was being followed by an employee and pulled out a baton to threaten him or her. 

No injuries were reported, according to police. 

Police described the suspects as four men ranging from 16 to 19 years old. One man has a large build and the other three are considered thin build, a release said. 

During the robbery, one suspect wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and a black hat with a silver rim. The second suspect wore a black shirt, a gray jacket and blue jeans. The third suspect wore a light gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The fourth suspect wore a gray and black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, a red shirt with a logo and a 'Chicago Bulls' hat. 

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the robbery suspects is urged to contact the LVMPD Robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 702-385-5555.

